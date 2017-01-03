Pakistani Christian faces the death p...

Pakistani Christian faces the death penalty after being accused of...

Read more: Daily Mail

Pakistani Christian faces the death penalty after being accused of ripping pages out of a Koran by a Muslim involved in a business dispute with the arrested man's family A Pakistani Christian faces the death penalty after being accused of ripping pages out of a Koran, it has emerged. Shahbaz Babu was accused of desecrating the holy book by writing his name on it and scattering torn-up pages in front of a mosque in Kamahan, near Lahore.

Chicago, IL

