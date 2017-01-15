Pakistani Christian congratulate Dona...

Pakistani Christian congratulate Donald Trump to be 45th President of USA

Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Philadelphia: January 20, 2017. Dr. Nazir S Bhatti, President of Pakistan Christian Congress PCC and Editor of Pakistan Christian Post have congratulated President elect Donald J Trump on taking oath as 45th President of USA today.

Chicago, IL

