Pakistani-Americans wary as Donald Trump moves to White House1 hour ago

Pakistani-Americans wary as Donald Trump moves to White House

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 20: With United States President-elect Donald Trump set to swear-in as the 45th president of America today, Pakistani-Americans continue to remain wary of their future under the new administration. And this does not comes as a surprise as Trump has effectively declared Muslims the enemy during the presidential campaign, pushed to ban them from entering the country and suggested that the United States should start thinking seriously about profiling them.

