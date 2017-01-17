Pakistan: Woman sentenced to death fo...

Pakistan: Woman sentenced to death for burning daughter alive

1 hr ago

A woman in Pakistan has been sentenced to death for burning her daughter alive in a so-called "honor killing" incident. Parveen Bibi told a court in Lahore, Punjab that she killed her daughter "for bringing shame to her family," police spokeswoman Nabila Ghazanfar told CNN Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

