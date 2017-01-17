Pakistan will not release doctor 'who helped CIA'
A jailed Pakistani doctor believed to have helped the CIA hunt down al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden will be neither released nor handed to the United States, Pakistan's law minister has told legislators. Dr Shakil Afridi, hailed as a hero by US officials, was arrested after US forces killed bin Laden in May 2011 in a secret raid in a northern Pakistani town that plunged relations between the uneasy strategic partners to a new low.
