Pakistan to screen Bollywood films1 hour ago
Islamabad, Feb 1: Two days after Pakistan agreed to lift a ban on Indian films after months of suspension, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a gazette notification outlining the rules for import and screening of popular Bollywood films. The gazette notification, issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and National Heritage on Tuesday, said that the importer has to inform the Information and Broadcasting Division of the name and cast of the Indian film to be imported, which request will be forwarded to the Commerce Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Itsashame
|9
|Alaska artist reaches across rift of fear and u...
|18 hr
|muslimes are sickos
|2
|Same-sex married couple of Faisalabad jailed fo... (Dec '07)
|Jan 28
|Asif
|231
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|Jan 27
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC