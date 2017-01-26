Pakistan: Three ISIS terrorists arrested

Pakistan's counter-terror officials arrested three ISIS terrorists on Friday, they were planning to attack a "sensitive installation" in Punjab province. The three militants, who pledged allegiance to the ISIS, were arrested on Thursday from DC Colony in Gujranwala, some 80 kms from Lahore, the spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police said.

Chicago, IL

