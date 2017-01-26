Pakistan: Three ISIS terrorists arrested
Pakistan's counter-terror officials arrested three ISIS terrorists on Friday, they were planning to attack a "sensitive installation" in Punjab province. The three militants, who pledged allegiance to the ISIS, were arrested on Thursday from DC Colony in Gujranwala, some 80 kms from Lahore, the spokesman of Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|7 hr
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC