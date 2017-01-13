Pakistan Supreme Court asks Nawaz Sha...

Pakistan Supreme Court asks Nawaz Sharif and his family to submit...

Read more: India.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 25: The Pakistan Supreme Court has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family to present documents related with the distribution of properties after the demise of Mian Muhammad Sharif in 2004. A five-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked Sharif's counsel to submit documents relating to the settlement of Sharif properties, reports the Express Tribune.

