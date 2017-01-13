Pakistan Supreme Court asks Nawaz Sharif and his family to submit...
Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 25: The Pakistan Supreme Court has asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family to present documents related with the distribution of properties after the demise of Mian Muhammad Sharif in 2004. A five-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked Sharif's counsel to submit documents relating to the settlement of Sharif properties, reports the Express Tribune.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC