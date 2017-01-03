Pakistan, separatists thwarted peace process: Mehbooba Mufti1 hour ago
Jammu, Jan 9 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today blamed Pakistan, and the separatists for derailing the dialogue process by shutting doors on the All Party Delegation, saying the preparations for the Valley unrest were done beforehand. The preparations for the five-month long unrest in Kashmir were made in advance and when the triggers like separate Kashmiri Pandit Colony and Sainik Colony did not work, the killing of Burhan Wani triggered the unrest, she said.
