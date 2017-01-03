Pakistan Senate questions government ...

Pakistan Senate questions government on ex-army chief Raheel Sharif's ...

India.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 10 : Pakistan Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has asked the Nawaz Sharif whether former army chief General Raheel Sharif took its approval before accepting appointment of commander of the 39-nation Saudi-led military alliance. Rabbani asked Defence Minister Khawaja Asif whether a no objection certificate had been obtained by General Sharif.

Chicago, IL

