Pakistan Senate questions government on ex-army chief Raheel Sharif's ...
Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 10 : Pakistan Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has asked the Nawaz Sharif whether former army chief General Raheel Sharif took its approval before accepting appointment of commander of the 39-nation Saudi-led military alliance. Rabbani asked Defence Minister Khawaja Asif whether a no objection certificate had been obtained by General Sharif.
