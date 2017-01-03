Pakistan Says It Test-Fired First Sub...

Pakistan Says It Test-Fired First Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile

Pakistan has test-fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and giving the country a credible second strike capability, the Pakistani military said on January 9. The Babur Cruise-3 missile has a range of 450 kilometers and can fly low to evade radar and air defenses, the statement said. Pakistan and its neighbor and archrival India have been developing missiles of varying ranges since they conducted nuclear tests in May 1998.

Chicago, IL

