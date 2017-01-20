Pakistan rights body says Gwadar's fishermen have deep reservations about CPEC1 hour ago

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan.12: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has called on the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to protect the interests of the fishermen of Gwadar Port, most of whom have reservations about the over 50 billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor project. Highlighting this concern of the fishermen, HRCP secretary general I.A. Rehman said that the federal government in Islamabad and the provincial government in Balochistan need to treat this matter with some urgency, given that the province and its inhabitants are already victims of sectarianism, corruption and subjected to all kinds of inhuman behavior.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.