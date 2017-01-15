Pakistan returns captured Indian soldier Chandu Babulal Chohan on "humanitarian grounds"1 hour ago
Lahore [Pakistan], Jan. 21: In a goodwill gesture, Pakistan handed over Indian soldier, Chandu Babulal Chohan, to Indian authorities today through the Wagah border, saying the decision was taken on "humanitarian" grounds. "The decision of the government of Pakistan to return the Indian soldier is based on humanitarian grounds and the commitment to ensure peace and tranquility at the LoC and the Working Boundary," said a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan.
