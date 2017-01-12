Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan, says Foreign Office1 hour ago

Pakistan remains committed to peace e...

Pakistan remains committed to peace efforts in Afghanistan, says Foreign Office

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 13: Rejecting allegations of offering safe havens to terrorists in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas , Pakistan' Foreign Office said Friday that Islamabad remains committed fostering to peace in and with Afghanistan. Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria reiterated that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.

