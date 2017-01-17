Pakistan: Qatari prince's convoy hunt...

Pakistan: Qatari prince's convoy hunting rare Bustard attacked by villagers6 min ago

Lahore [Pakistan], Jan. 17: The convoy of a member from the Qatari Royal Family, who was on an expedition to hunt the Houbara Bustard, a rare bird whose meat is prized by Arab sheikhs, was attacked by a group of villagers with guns and knives. According to the Daily Times, the hunting party was unharmed in the ambush but three guards were injured in Musakhel, Balochistan.

