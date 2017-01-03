Pakistan praises Kashmir rebel, condemns Indian 'repression'

" Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has praised a slain Kashmir rebel leader and reiterated his condemnation of Indian "repression" in the disputed region, in remarks likely to re-ignite tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. Addressing a Kashmir conference held in Islamabad on Thursday, Sharif referred to 22-year-old Burhan Wani, whose killing in July sparked months of violent demonstrations, as a "martyr."

