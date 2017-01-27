Pakistan police say 'honour killing' victim Baloch's parents bribed to change testimony

Pakistani police said they filed a criminal case against the parents of slain social media celebrity Qandeel Baloch, alleging they were bribed to change their testimony to protect one of two sons facing trial in her suspected 'honour killing'. Baloch, an avowed feminist whose raunchy photos posted online challenged social norms in Pakistan, was found strangled in July at her parents' home in Muzzafarabad, a village near the city of Multan in eastern Punjab province.

