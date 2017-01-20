Pakistan Peoples Party to oppose rein...

Pakistan Peoples Party to oppose reinstatement of military courts1 hour ago

Islamabad , Jan. 10 : Opposition leader in the National Assembly of Pakistan, Khursheed Shah has said that Pakistan People's Party will oppose the reinstatement of military courts in the country. "This has been our point of view since day one," the Dawn quoted Shah, as saying about the party's stance on the revival of military courts.

