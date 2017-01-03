Pakistan: Over 100 clerics arrested f...

Pakistan: Over 100 clerics arrested for 'celebrating' Taseer's killing

DNA India

Supporters of executed Islamist Mumtaz Qadri shout slogans as they sit-in during an anti-government protest in front of the parliament building in Islamabad on March 28, 2016. Taseer was killed on January 4, 2011 in Islamabad by his bodyguard Mumtaz Qadri for allegedly criticising the blasphemy laws in the country - a hugely sensitive issue in the country.

Chicago, IL

