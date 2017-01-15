Pakistan orders shutdown of rights gr...

Pakistan orders shutdown of rights groups over 'anti-state' activities

ISLAMABAD: Authorities in Pakistan's largest province have ordered several women's and human rights groups to shut down, accusing them of unspecified "anti-state" activities, an official of a human rights group said. Pakistan has toughened its stance against local and international non-government bodies in recent years, accusing some of using their work as a cover for espionage.

