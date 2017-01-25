Pakistan NGOs go to court to fight go...

Pakistan NGOs go to court to fight government crackdown

A legal showdown is looming in Pakistan as NGOs petition the courts to squelch interior ministry orders to cease operations for allegedly "pursing an anti-state agenda". About a dozen NGOs in Punjab Province received letters last week from local and provincial authorities ordering them to stop work.

