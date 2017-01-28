Pakistan military faces rare opposition over secret courts
After army hearings ordered the execution of more than 100 terrorism suspects in the past two years, some Pakistani politicians are pushing back against the opaque courts in a rare sign of backbone against the nation's powerful military. The courts were set up about a month after Pakistani Taliban massacred more than 100 schoolchildren in December 2014.
