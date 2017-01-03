Pakistan military courts wound up after 2 years

Pakistani children take part in a candle light vigil to mark second anniversary of the attack on a Peshawar sc... Read More ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's controversial military courts which had sentenced 161 militants to death were wound up today, two years after they were set up for speedy trial of hardcore terrorists following the deadly Taliban attack on an army school that killed nearly 150 children. The courts were established through an amendment in the Constitution after the horrendous attack on a school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.