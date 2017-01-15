Pakistan market bomb kills 20

Pakistan market bomb kills 20

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The death toll from a bomb attack on a market on Saturday in a mainly Shiite area of Pakistan's northwestern tribal belt rose to 20, a military official said. Pakistani security officials and local residents gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border on Jan 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,118,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC