Pakistan market bomb kills 20

The death toll from a bomb attack on a market on Saturday in a mainly Shiite area of Pakistan's northwestern tribal belt rose to 20, a military official said. Pakistani security officials and local residents gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a vegetable market in Parachinar city, the capital of Kurram tribal district on the Afghan border on Jan 21, 2017.

