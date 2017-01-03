Pakistan law allowing military 'terro...

Pakistan law allowing military 'terror' courts expires

The controversial tribunals were set up in the wake of the 2014 Peshawar school attack that left scores of pupils dead. A controversial law in Pakistan that allowed military courts to try people on "terrorism" charges has expired, two years after its introduction following an attack that left scores of schoolchildren dead.

