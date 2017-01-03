Pakistan law allowing military 'terror' courts expires
The controversial tribunals were set up in the wake of the 2014 Peshawar school attack that left scores of pupils dead. A controversial law in Pakistan that allowed military courts to try people on "terrorism" charges has expired, two years after its introduction following an attack that left scores of schoolchildren dead.
