Pakistan International Airlines air hostess arrested in Canada over theft allegations8 min ago

Pakistan International Airlines air hostess arrested in Canada over theft allegations
Lahore, Jan 2: An air hostess of Pakistan's national carrier has been detained in Canada after she was caught stealing in CCTV footage of a department store. The air hostess, who arrived in Toronto from Lahore via Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797, has allegedly been charged with shoplifting in Toronto, The Express Tribune reported.
