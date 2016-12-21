Pakistan International Airlines air h...

Pakistan International Airlines air hostess arrested in Canada over theft allegations8 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Lahore, Jan 2: An air hostess of Pakistan's national carrier has been detained in Canada after she was caught stealing in CCTV footage of a department store. The air hostess, who arrived in Toronto from Lahore via Pakistan International Airlines flight PK797, has allegedly been charged with shoplifting in Toronto, The Express Tribune reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
News Afghanistan Objects to Pakistani Flag Ceremony ... Nov '16 KIA 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,394

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC