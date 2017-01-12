Pakistan Human Rights Commission Pres...

Pakistan Human Rights Commission Pressures Police To Find Missing Activists

The National Commission for Human Rights of Pakistan has urged the Interior Ministry to locate five rights activists and bloggers who have been missing since last week. NCHRP Chairman Chaudhary Muhammad Shafique told RFE/RL on January 13 that his organization submitted a request to the ministry on January 12, as dozens of activists rallied in the city of Karachi in support of the missing.

