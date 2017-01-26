Pakistan hopes to host postponed Saarc summit soon
Amritsar: Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz at the inauguration of the 6th Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar on Sunday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore Pakistan has expressed the hope that the Saarc summit, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November last year and postponed due to the boycott by India, will be organised soon.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China to help build 2 Pakistan nuclear plants (Oct '08)
|16 hr
|Glowing Phart
|255
|Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien...
|Jan 11
|Parivasi
|1
|Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo...
|Jan 8
|Is FORUM FOOL back
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec '16
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
