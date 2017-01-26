Pakistan hopes to host postponed Saar...

Pakistan hopes to host postponed Saarc summit soon

Amritsar: Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz at the inauguration of the 6th Heart of Asia Conference in Amritsar on Sunday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore Pakistan has expressed the hope that the Saarc summit, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in November last year and postponed due to the boycott by India, will be organised soon.

