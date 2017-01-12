Pakistan holding hundreds of Pashtun girls as sex slaves: Umar Khattak
The Pakistan Army has abducted hundreds of Pashtun women to be used as sex slaves, Pashtun leader Umar Khattak says. He also stated that the Army has been in the dock over human rights violations against women in tribal areas time and again.
