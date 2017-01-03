Pakistan Hindu Council mourns on the...
Islamabad: January 6, 2017. Patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has expressed extreme grief on the sad demise of veteran Bollywood actor, Om Puri.
