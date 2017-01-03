Pakistan hands over dossier on 'Indian interference in Pakistan' to United Nations28 min ago

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 6: Pakistan on Friday announced that it has submitted a dossier to the new United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres over Indian interference in Islamabad, which was aimed at "destabilizing" the nation. Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered the dossier on India's "interference and terrorism" in Pakistan, along with a letter from Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.

