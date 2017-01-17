Pakistan forces kill new leader of banned sectarian militant group

LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistani counter-terrorism forces killed the new leader of the banned sectarian Lashkar-e-Jhangvi militant group, along with three more militants, in an operation in the eastern province of Punjab, authorities said on Wednesday. The killings come 18 months after police gunned down longtime Lashkar-e-Jhangvi leader Malik Ishaq in a separate encounter.

