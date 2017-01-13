Pakistan female MP harassed in parliament
Nusrat Sahar Abbasi, a Member of Parliament in Pakistan's Sindh province speaks during an interview in Karachi on January 24, 2017. Photo: AFP A Pakistani female lawmaker threatened to self-immolate after she was harassed by male colleagues in parliament, telling AFP that the widely-publicised incident shows how laws to protect women are not being enforced.
