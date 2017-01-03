Pakistan exposed again: Terror camps on PoK, claims LeT terrorist...
New Delhi, Jan 6: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2016 said that there are terror camps on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that are run by Pakistan. National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali for conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and other prominent cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen...
|Dec 8
|jaykayel
|1
|Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus...
|Dec 7
|Marie-Luise_J
|4
|ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Nakul
|331
|Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|10
|China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|82
|Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14)
|Nov '16
|KIA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC