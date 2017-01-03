Pakistan exposed again: Terror camps on PoK, claims LeT terrorist...

New Delhi, Jan 6: Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir in June 2016 said that there are terror camps on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that are run by Pakistan. National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Bahadur Ali for conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and other prominent cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.