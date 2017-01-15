Pakistan establishes Special Security Division for CPEC1 hour ago
Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 22: The Interior Ministry has established the Special Security Division tasked with protecting the USD 53 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor . The force, which will comprise of nine army battalions and six civil wings having 13,700 personnel, has been assigned with the duty of protecting projects under the CPEC and Chinese workers working on these projects, reports the Radio Pakistan.
