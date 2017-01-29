Pakistan Dismisses Chinese Debt-Trap Concerns

Pakistan is confident of managing its rising debt obligations to China as the world's second-largest economy boosts investment in the South Asia nation by about 20 percent. Pakistan will be able to handle repayments of Chinese soft loans to the government and businesses, which are part of a more than $50 billion of projects under the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor , or CPEC, Planning and National Reforms Minister Ahsan Iqbal said in an interview in the capital, Islamabad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.