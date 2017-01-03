Pakistan declares year 2017 as Zarb-e...

Pakistan declares year 2017 as Zarb-e-Qalm08-Jan-1798

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Times

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Saturday said Year-2017 has been declared as Zarb-e-Qalm to highlight soft image of country. Addressing the third-day of 4th International Literary Conference, "Language, Literature and Society," he said the objective of this conference is to promote tolerance, counter extremism and give chance to literary people of different countries to sit together.

