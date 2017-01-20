Pakistan court issues arrest warrant ...

Pakistan court issues arrest warrant against Wasim Akram

21 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Islamabad: A local court in Karachi yesterday issued arrest warrant against former star cricketer Wasim Akram, after he failed to appear before the court during last 31 hearings of a case. Akram himself had lodged the case in August last year at Bahadurabad police station against Major Amirur Rehman and others.

Chicago, IL

