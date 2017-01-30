Pakistan court acquits 112 suspects i...

Pakistan court acquits 112 suspects in Christian home burning case

Read more: Jurist

Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry, the lawyer defending the suspects, stated that the suspects were acquitted [Reuters report] because of a lack of evidence. Chaudhry stated the testimony of the plaintiffs was inconsistent and they could not identify those accused.

Chicago, IL

