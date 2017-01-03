Pakistan considering plan for uniform prayer timings for all religions3 min ago

Pakistan considering plan for uniform...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan. 8: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif-led government has said it is planning to introduce uniform prayer timings for all religious sects across the country. Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said on Saturday that he would get in touch with the Chief Ministers of all the four provinces to introduce "Nizam-e-Salat", reports the Express Tribune.

