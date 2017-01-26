Pakistan captures 36 Indian fishermen, seizes 6 boats

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Thursday captured 36 Indian fishermen and seized their six boats off Gujarat coast in the Arabian sea, an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum said. AHMEDABAD: Pakistan Maritime Security Agency on Thursday captured 36 Indian fishermen and seized their six boats off Gujarat coast in the Arabian sea , an official of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum said.

