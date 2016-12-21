Pakistan calls India's bid to ban Masood Azhar 'politically motivated'29 min ago

Pakistan calls India's bid to ban Mas...

Pakistan calls India's bid to ban Masood Azhar 'politically motivated'

Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Jan 1: Pakistan today said India's bid at the UN to ban Masood Azhar was "politically motivated" and "replete with frivolous information", two days after its close ally China blocked the proposal to get the JeM chief and Pathankot attack mastermind listed as a global terrorist. Responding to reports on India failing to put Azhar on the United Nations Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, "The 1267 Sanctions Committee related to ISIS/Al-Qaeda has rejected a politically motivated proposal by India.

