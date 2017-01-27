Pakistan bans top TV preacher over hate speech

Pakistan's media watchdog Thursday accused a prominent television preacher of hate speech and banned his hugely popular show, silencing the high-profile host after years of controversy. Pakistani television show host Aamir Liaquat Hussain distributes gifts to the audience during an Islamic quiz show Aman Ramadan in Karachi on July 31, 2013 / MANILA BULLETIN Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a charismatic star criticised in 2013 for giving out babies to childless couples live on prime-time television, had been accused of inciting hate against supporters of five progressive activists who disappeared earlier this month.

