Pakistan assures to offer training services for defeating menace of...

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], Jan. 9: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Islamabad will continue to offer its training services for defeating the menace of terrorism and bringing peace. General Bajwa made these remarks while speaking to officers and troops at the concluding sessions of high profile training exercise between Pakistan and China.

Chicago, IL

