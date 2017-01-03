Pakistan arrests 150 Islamists trying to rally in support of blasphemy law
LAHORE, Pakistan: Pakistani police said they arrested 150 hardline Muslim activists on Wednesday as they tried to rally in support of the country's tough blasphemy law on the anniversary of a provincial governor's assassination over his call to reform the statute. Security was tight in the eastern city of Lahore throughout the day.
