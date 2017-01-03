Pakistan arrests 150 Islamists trying...

Pakistan arrests 150 Islamists trying to rally in support of blasphemy law

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Pakistani police said they arrested 150 hardline Muslim activists on Wednesday as they tried to rally in support of the country's tough blasphemy law on the anniversary of a provincial governor's assassination over his call to reform the statute. Security was tight in the eastern city of Lahore throughout the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... 14 hr Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec 8 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec 7 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
News China, Afghanistan, Pakistan agree to work for ... (Dec '13) Nov '16 KIA 82
News Pakistan, Afghanistan mull trade expansion up t... (May '14) Nov '16 KIA 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,510 • Total comments across all topics: 277,621,294

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC