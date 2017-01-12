Pakistan Army using Pashtun women as sex slaves: Separatist community leader1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan. 14 : In a startling revelation, Umar Daud Khattak, a separatist Pashtun leader, has shockingly alleged that the Pakistan Army it is using Pashtun women as sex slaves. He has alleged that the Pakistan Army, in the garb of conducting a military operation in the Swat and Waziristan region, is committing grave human right abuses, and specifically targeting the young Pashtun women.

