Pakistan army prepared to respond to ...

Pakistan army prepared to respond to any threat: Qamar Javed Bajwa16 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Islamabad, Jan 18: Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today said that his forces are fully prepared and capable to respond to any threat from across the border. Gen Bajwa made the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the army.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pakistan will be recognised as minorities-frien... Jan 11 Parivasi 1
News Pakistan to introduce uniform prayer timings fo... Jan 8 Is FORUM FOOL back 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News One-time Trump adviser Page to meet businessmen... Dec '16 jaykayel 1
News Pakistan honours Ahmadiyya Nobel laureate Abdus... Dec '16 Marie-Luise_J 4
ISI se india ki gand kun phat ti ha (Mar '09) Nov '16 Nakul 331
News Obama, the Face of Fake Viagra in Pakistan (Feb '14) Nov '16 KIA 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,734 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC