Pakistan army prepared to respond to any threat: Qamar Javed Bajwa16 min ago
Islamabad, Jan 18: Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today said that his forces are fully prepared and capable to respond to any threat from across the border. Gen Bajwa made the remarks during his meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the army.
