Pakistan Army Chief calls Afghanistan President, condoles loss of lives in recent attacks

Islamabad, Jan 16 : Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a telephone call to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to condole the loss of lives in recent terror attacks in the country. [NK World] He expressed sympathy with families of the victims and empathized on the tragic series of events that have befallen people of both the brotherly countries over the last many years, read a releasedissued by tghe Pakistani ISPR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.