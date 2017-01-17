Osama bin Laden worried that Iran put...

Osama bin Laden worried that Iran put tracking chip in sons

17 hrs ago

Secluded in his hideaway in Pakistan, Osama bin Laden suspected Iranian officials might implant tracking devices in his sons, according to a document released Thursday in a batch of materials seized in a 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader. "If they inject you with a shot, this shot might be loaded with a tiny chip," bin Laden wrote in an undated letter to his sons, Uthman and Mohammed, who were being allowed to leave Iran.

Chicago, IL

